CLASSLESS ACT Releases New Version Of “Storm Before The Calm” Featuring DMC Of RUN DMC

“I was a little intimated about being invited to collaborate with a new young rock band – my first initial response, I was very curious to see what was going on. But then when I heard them, the presentation, the presence, the production, the performance… it was very mature… I wondered can I fit into this type of energy? And then I was inspired to deliver something a little more unique,” says Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Not since 1986's "Walk This Way" cameo with Aerosmith has Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels appeared on a rock track like this. But that all changes now as the hip-hop legend is featured on a brand-new version of Classless Act’s single “Storm Before The Calm”, including an original verse he wrote just for the track, alongside a new music video. See it below, and listen to the song here.

“It was a beautiful collaboration that shows the powerful potential of music – like when Steven Tyler took the mic stand in ‘Walk This Way’ and knocked down the wall that separated us. Even to this day, people talk about it. I think this song too is going to be very motivating and inspiring to all generations,” says DMC about the collaboration, which is in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Classless Act’s debut album Welcome To The Show, released June 24, 2022 via Better Noise Music and kicked off a huge breakthrough year for the Los Angeles-based five-piece.

Since the Spring of 2022, Classless Act racked up millions of streams and logged 100 live shows, including opening for Dorothy, playing the summer blockbuster Stadium Tour opening for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, as well as an appearance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at L.A.’s Kia Forum on September 27 where Classless Act frontman Derek Day joined Dave Grohl and members of the Foo Fighters.

It was on the road when the collaboration of DMC and Classless Act – frontman Derek Day, guitarists Dane Pieper and Griffin Tucker, bassist Franco Gravante and drummer Chuck McKissock – first went public. The rapper was a surprise guest during Classless Act’s Stadium Tour set at L.A.’s SOFI Stadium.

“The beauty of making this song with them was the whole intention of us doing it, which was performing together,” DMC adds, saying the track – combining one of the buzziest new rock bands with hip-hop’s godfathers – “breaks down generational walls.”

“That was really the intent behind the songwriting of ‘Storm Before The Calm,’” explains Classless Act frontman Derek Day. “We’re this new band, but we’ve been playing music our whole lives. We want to be this thunder when we make our presence. But we’ve been trying our whole lives to break through. We’ve gone, we suffered, ‘we’ve crawled into the void, laid down and tasted the noise.’ No matter what, we’re going to come in and punch through and be the thunder.”

As far as DMC sees it, that fire and spark is what is crucial in today’s rock scene. “That spirit is missing right now in music, that rebellion,” he says, adding that Classless Act is a great example of rock’s potential. “Punk had one finger up, hip-hop came along and had two fingers up and now Classless Act is going to make us put up four fingers.”

Stay tuned for more releases from this special cameo, including live footage released from the SOFI Stadium guest appearance.

Classless Act is currently in the studio working on new material that will follow up Welcome To The Show, with more details to be announced soon.

