Cleopatra Records Mourns The Passing Of CINDERELLA Guitarist JEFF LABAR

Cleopatra Records is sad to hear of the passing of the supremely talented rock guitarist Jeff LaBar at age 58.

LaBar’s dexterous and melodic playing helped propel Cinderella’s 1986 debut album Night Songs to the #3 spot on the Billboard album charts and would soon be certified platinum. Being an integral part of Cinderella’s sound, LaBar would continue with the group all the way through to their final recording as a band, the phenomenal 1999 concert album Live At The Key Club, which was released on CD by Cleopatra Records’ metal imprint Deadline Music.

LaBar’s talent showed through on that live recording as well as on the impressive video concert document In Concert, which was released as a DVD in 2005 capturing LaBar and the boys on their massive 1991 Heartbreak Station tour. The DVD would be RIAA Certified Gold later that year.

LaBar continued to record with other projects like Freak Show featuring Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali and the band Naked Beggars and would occasionally reunite with Tom Keifer and the rest of Cinderella for some spectacular live performances that are certain to live on in fan’s memories for years to come.

Cleopatra Records owner Brian Perera remarked, “Jeff LaBar was such an amazing guitarist and a very dear friend. We will miss him and the good times we shared. We extend all our love and deepest sympathies to his family and fans.”

(Photo - David Plastik)