CLUTCH Announce Reissue Of Blast Tyrant Album As Part Of New Limited Edition Collector's Series

Clutch announces the Clutch Collector’s Series, limited edition vinyl reissues of four catalog albums on their own label, Weathermaker Music.

Blast Tyrant is the first release in the series and is curated by drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. “I worked with the album’s original artist Chon Hernandez to create a new look and feel for the Clutch Collector’s Series release of Blast Tyrant. Chon did an amazing job drawing the Blast Tyrant to look 20 years older and wiser. We selected new colors for the jacket, sleeves, and vinyl to make a completely new package. The album has been remastered and is manufactured on 180-gram colored vinyl. The gatefold jacket is printed on metalized polyester paper and embossed with the official Clutch Collector's Series seal. The double-disc set is sleeved in extra heavy stock paper and includes a numbered insert autographed by the band. The Clutch Collector’s Series release of Blast Tyrant is limited to 5,000 units worldwide."

Blast Tyrant is scheduled to be released in June. The initial presale on clutchmerch.com took place on March 23 and sold out within 3 hours.

The limited edition can be ordered through Indie retailers. Use this search engine to find a store near you. The album is also available for pre-order on Amazon.