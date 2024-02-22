CLUTCH To Release Transnational Speedway League On Limited Vinyl For The First Time

Clutch are delighted to announce they will release Transnational Speedway League: Anthems, Anecdotes And Undeniable Truths as part of their renowned, vinyl-only Clutch Collector's Series on March 29.

Originally released in 1993, Transnational Speedway League was the very first recording from Clutch and has never been released before on vinyl.

This remastered edition is now available exclusively as a gatefold 12" LP, including a band-signed insert. The vinyl is a stunning 180-gram translucent emerald green, housed in robust, extra-heavy sleeves. Sticklers for high quality detail, even the gatefold jacket is printed on luxe, metalized, polyester paper. This numbered, limited edition is restricted to just 7,500 units worldwide.

Clutch’s fret wizard, Tim Sult, masterminded this release from A to Z, even working with the album's original graphic designer Dan Winters on a redesign for this release.

"Listening to the album again and going through Dan Winter's treasure trove of old photos was a real trip down memory lane," recollects Sult warmly. "I decided to only include photos that were taken in 1993 during the original Transnational Speedway League photo shoot, including elements of the original artwork."

Ready for a blast from the past? Check out the "A Shogun Named Marcus" live video from a 1994 Clutch show in Dallas, Texas, featuring Sepultura's Max Cavelera and Andreas Kisser, below.

It is no understatement that Clutch fans around the world will be extremely keen to get their hands on one of these very special albums, so don't delay if you want to snap one up. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Shogun Named Marcus"

"El Jefe Speaks"

"Binge And Purge"

"12 Ounce Epilogue"

"Bacchanal"

"Milk Of Human Kindness"

"Rats"

"Earthworm"

"Heirloom 13"

"Walking In The Great Shining Path Of Monster Trucks"

"Effigy"

Clutch recently announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26 in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19 in Columbus, OH.

Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

April

26 - Richmond, VA - The National

27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums