COHEED AND CAMBRIA Frontman CLAUDIO SANCHEZ - "Ten Albums That Changed My Life"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Coheed And Cambria revealed the 10 albums that influenced him as an aspiring musician. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Michael Jackson – Thriller (1982)

Sanchez: "It all started with Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and the 'Beat It' video on MTV. I’d heard it with my mother on the radio, but finally seeing the visual was something else entirely. Both things hooked me – it was one of those songs you’d try and tape off the radio so you could play it back as many times as you wanted. But that video... I wanted to be Michael Jackson. Being a kid at that time, who didn’t? The glove, the jacket – the whole thing!"

Poison – Look What The Cat Dragged In (1986)

Sanchez: "It wasn’t until I went on a fishing trip that I discovered there was music outside what my parents listened to, stuff teenagers listened to. We were by the lake and one of my friends' older brothers had Look What The Cat Dragged In, which they listened to over and over again. The song 'Talk Dirty To Me' made me think, 'Wow, this is doing something for me' and that really started my journey to discover music for myself."

Sting – …Nothing Like The Sun (1987)

Sanchez: "My dad listened to …Nothing Like The Sun all the time. With 'Englishman In New York', I remember my imagination drifting, because I didn’t really know what an 'illegal alien' was. I thought it was a literal alien, like E.T. living in New York! That was where the conceptual thinking started to come up, driving in the car and listening to this stuff, imagining what’s happening outside the window with a cast of characters that aren’t really there."

