COLDBOUND Introduces Guest Vocalist NELE MESSERSCHMIDT From ELVELLON For New Album; Teaser Available

Melodic death/doom metal band, Coldbound, recently released their latest single, "Slumber Of Decay". Coldbound mastermind Pauli Souka has checked in with the following update:

"As the completion of the work is coming to it's final lap, we would like to introduce some previous and upcoming guest musicians. Their input in our music is of huge importance and without them, the vision wouldn't have been complete; hence we decide to devote a thematic collumn dedicated to all guest appearances. Each guest appearance is of huge importance and has been carefully selected.

Nele Messderschmidt, who hails from the German symphonic metal band Elvellon, has completed an outstanding performance for the needs of the upcoming Coldbound release. I remember this session being super smooth and accurate up to the last detail. To work with someone like Nele was a true pleasure and honour!

I discovered Nele's voice somewhere back in 2017 through her band, Elvellon, and right away I fell in love with her crimson coloured / warm voice. Eventually, somewhere in the end of 2020, we agreed about the collaboration with Coldbound for one song of the upcoming album. Looking so forward to reveal to you all the magic that Nele has applied into our music. "

Check out Nele in the studio back in October 2020 here.

Coldbound recently revealed they have parted ways with Liv Kristine (ex-Theatre of Tragedy), releasing the following statement:

"As all of us know, these two years have been affected by the situation of the global pandemic. Traveling restrictions have been of a huge obstacle, hence caused multiple delays concerning the music writing aspect. There has been lots of changes within the general aspect, up to a point that we simply cannot come up with further options how to conduct the work that has started several years ago.

This process involves dozens of musicians / artists and already it has taken a big chunk of monetary value and a lot of time and effort. With all the respect to all people involved and to the music itself, which is the main driving force, and seen all this work being at stake, we have, in mutual understanding, come to the difficult situation to finalize this work without the presence of Liv Kristine.

This painful decision has to be done in order to develop and move forward. As future is not carved in any stone, there is always the possibility to collaborate in one way or another with Liv Kristine. This decision is purely music-driven to ensure the completion of the only purpose of Coldbound; the music.

We like to thank deep from our hearts any single contribution of Liv Kristine, and no one knows what the future might reveal in our expressionistic crossroads."

Back in February, Coldbound released the single "Slumber Of Decay" featuring Liv Kristine. Check out the official video below.