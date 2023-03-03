COLDBOUND Release New Single / Visualizer "Skies Are Weeping"

Progressive symphonic metal visionaries Coldbound have released a new single and a cinematic visualiser video for the song "Skies Are Weeping”. After a long but necessary hiatus, the band comes back with a brand new single, while at the same time reinvents a new, more symphonic and epic sound approach while incorporating with the biggest production ever up to date in the history of the band.

Founder Pauli Souka states: "This is not just another song in the catalogue of Coldbound, but a sublime creative collective of many artistic souls that joined forces and melted into one in order to bring this idea into life. Every single element and detail has been carefully crafted in order to bring an unparalleled sonic experience to the audience.

A huge thank you to my beloved band fellows and all the session musicians and artists who are part of this work. Without you, this wouldn’t have happened."

The Band:

Pauli Souka - Guitar, Vocals

Meiju Enho - Keyboards, Choirs, Orchestrations

Samuli Federley - Guitar

Otto Schimmelpenninck - Bass

Samuel Ruotsalainen - Drums & Percussions

The Guests:

Lindsay Schoolcraft - Guest Lead Vocals

Sara Strömmer - Guest Vocals

Steve Stockton - Narration

Niko Salmi - Guest Solo

Sakari Kukko - Saxophone

Andras Miklosvari - Guest Keyboards & Piano