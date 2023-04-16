CONCEPTION Announce Viking Camp 2023 For The Fans

Norwegian hard rockers Conception have organized four successful camps with fans, an unusual and unique way to crowdfund their albums and tours which have created close relationships between the band and their fans. The first four camps have taken them to different beautiful locations in Norway, like Trollstigen and Telemark, but for their next camp in September they have chosen the old Viking city of Birka in lake Mälaren outside Stockholm, Sweden.

The Viking culture keeps fascinating people not just in Scandinavia, but all over the world. They were known to organize their own "olympics", games where clans would compete and socialize, and in Birka the staff will help organize the Conception Viking Games as a highlight for the camp this year. While staying the UNESCO World Heritage Site campers will also be able to visit reconstructions of Viking houses and old Viking graves, get guided tours and enjoy mead tasting.

Guitarist Tore Østby, who currently lives in Stockholm, comments: "We want to keep finding places of beauty and interest, and I am happy to be able to share this unique place just outside my home town!”

Vocalist Roy Khan continues: "Camping with fans have given us so much beyond the funding with the hiking experiences and finding friendship, and we are really looking forward to sharing this exciting adventure!"

The camps have been very popular, and with this concept the limited tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Dates and ticket info are available here.

Conception recently released their long-awaited State Of Deception deluxe box set (triple vinyl, triple CD, book, poster, signed pic). Order here.

The box set includes the book, Retrospect - A Brief History From 1989 To 1997, by Gwynyth H. Moaven, poster, a signed photo and a letter of authenticity.

In conjunction with this release, the band have released a video for the song "Monument In Time”, with a collage of private videos from recording studio, live and off stage from 1991 to now, edited by John Wins. The soundtrack is one of the new studio recordings, only available on the deluxe edition. Watch below.

Singer Roy Khan states: ”The new video shows various snippets from our career all the way from the beginning. It’s a nice link to what the song is actually about; long lasting companionship and the very journey of Conception.”

The book is based on old and new interviews and lets the reader follow Conception through the nineties and learn about their success and challenges, including the events leading up to the long break from 1997. The book also includes private photos on and off stage.

Says guitarist Tore Østby: ”Revisiting the story of the nineties triggered a lot of great memories. We worked hard to offer our loyal fans a special and unique package, and we are proud to finally have put this together."

The box set is only available through Conception!s website and sold at Conception's concerts. All dates and ticket info here.