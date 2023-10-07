CONEY HATCH Announce November 11th Show In Toronto At El Mocambo

Coney Hatch, one of Canada’s iconic rock bands, released a live album, Postcard From Germany, on September 22 via Anthem Records. They held an album release show in Toronto, Ontario at the the legendary El Mocambo on the same day, and the band has announced their return to the venue on November 11th. Tickets are available here.

Recorded on December 12, 2018 at HEAT Festival in Ludwigsburg, Postcard from Germany is a live recording of Coney Hatch’s 1st-ever live show in Germany.

“It was our very first time in Germany and the show was electric,” recalls Curran. “It was full on combat rock!!! We flew many hours to get there and quickly settled in with German beers and Schnitzel. The final results were more raw and in your face compared to previous live recordings. We also included more songs from our ‘Friction’ record in that set list”.

Postcard From Germany features almost all of the expected Coney classics “Devil’s Deck”, “Monkey Bars” and “Stand Up” as well as two newly-recorded studio tunes ‘It’s About A Girl” and “Heaven’s on the Other Side”.

“This album has a different set list from the Live At The El Mocambo record, plus two new studio tracks we recorded over Covid. I produced those two new songs and it marks the first time guitarist Sean Kelly has been involved with recording of new Hatch songs. Sean stepped in to the lead guitar role in 2014 and we’re proud to have him.” In addition to Curran and Kelly, the group also includes original members lead vocalist/guitarist Carl Dixon and drummer Dave Ketchum.

Regarding the two new tracks, the band was willing to give background info about each. Curran: “‘Heaven's On the Other Side’ was written around the time we recorded ‘Coney Hatch Four,’ and we finally got around to finishing it during the lockdown. The message is simple…keep the faith and trudge on through the bad times because the good times are always just around the corner. I also felt I was long overdue to write another song about the devil!!”

Dixon: “I had an idea driving ‘It’s About a Girl’; women are wonderful, women got the power, women gave every one of us our life. We men will do anything to get their attention. It's Always About A Girl.”

Along with the ripping live set recording, and two new unreleased tracks, Postcard From Germany album will be bundled with a remastered edition of the band’s iconic debut record Coney Hatch, produced by Canada’s favorite vocalist/guitarist Kim Mitchell.

This special edition 2CD will only be available for purchase at the band’s live shows and on their website. Tickets and VIP M&G’s to the Toronto show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Postcard From Germany will be available on a special limited edition CD hand-signed by the band. Order the CD here.

Tracklisting:

"It's About A Girl" (Studio Recording)

"Heaven's On The Other Side" (Studio Recording)

"We Got The Night"

"Stand Up"

"Blown Away"

"Boys Club"

"She's Gone"

"This Ain't Love"

"Wrong Side Of Town"

"Girl From Last Night's Dream"

"Fantasy"

"Fallen Angel"

"Don't Say Make Me"

"Devil's Deck"

"Monkey Bars"

"It's About A Girl":