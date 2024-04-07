CONFESSORI Featuring Former ANGRA Drummer RICARDO CONFESSORI, SEMBLANT Vocalist MIZUHO LIN Release New Single / Video "The Shredder"

Former Angra drummer Ricardo Confessori has launched his own band, Confessori, featuring Semblant vocalist Mizuho Lin. They have released a new single, "The Shredder", and the official video can be viewed below.

"The Shredder" is now available via digital platforms found here.

Ricardo Confessori was a member of Angra from 1993–2000, the again from 2009–2014. He left Angra with singer Andre Matos and bassist Luis Mariutti in 2000 to form the band Shaman together with guitarist Hugo Mariutti. In 2009, Confessori returned to Angra, replacing drummer Aquiles Priester.

Confessori line-up:

Mizuho Lin - vocals

Ricardo Confessori - drums

Thiago Larenttes - lead guitar, bass

Affonso Junior - guitar