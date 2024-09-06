CONTRITION Feat. TROUBLE, CHROME WAVES Members Announce Pariahs EP; Single Streaming

Disorder Recordings presents Pariahs, the new EP from Chicago-based death/extreme metal act Contrition.

Formed following the demise of former act Doomsday, Contrition recorded their debut LP Broken Mortal Coil during the COVID-19 lockdowns, releasing the album in October of 2011. The band sees vocalist Jerome Marshall (Yakuza, Cobalt-live), guitarist/synth player Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, Deeper Graves, ex-Nachtmystium), bassist Jon Woodring (Bones, ex-Usurper), and drummer Garry Naples (Trouble, Novembers Doom, Wolvhammer) creating a monstrous onslaught auditory hostility where ‘90s death metal takes on the streetwise demeanor of a back-alley stabbing.

With three damaging new songs, Pariahs was recorded by Chris Lee Smith and Contrition, mixed and mastered by Jeff Wilson, completed with cover art by Andre Trindade, and features a guest solo on "Trauma Queen" by Sammy Duet (Goatwhore).

Jeff Wilson reveals, "Some things just don't work out as planned. We've been sitting on these songs for well over a year now. If it wasn't my hand injury, it was someone's other band touring, or another guy's work schedule, or another one of our projects in the studio. The delays were endless, and a full album just never came to fruition... That being said, the three songs we ended up with this time around are potent, they're abrasive, they're downright nasty; and that's just the way we like them."

Opening murder anthem “Not Today” is streaming below.

Pariahs will be released digitally on October 18. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Not Today”

“Incognizant”

“Trauma Queen”

“Not Today”:

Pariahs by Contrition

(Photo: Dave Rast)