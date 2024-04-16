COREY GLOVER Says MIKE ORLANDO “Wanted To Expand His Musical Palette” With SONIC UNIVERSE

Living Colour’s Corey Glover was recently a guest on The Hook Rocks podcast.

Glover spoke about working with Adrenaline Mob’s Mike Orlando with their new band Sonic Universe.

Glover says, “I can't speak for Mike, but I think he wanted to get, he wanted to expand his musical palette. You know, adrenaline mob is what adrenaline mob is, when you hear it, you know exactly where it is. And it's fun. I mean, it's fun. You know, I think this record for me wasn't about, talking about the world at large, but me in the world are, and in some cases me and Mike in the world…it’s sort of our declaration of, you know. We've been, you know, relegated to sort of like underground underdogs, unsung heroes kind of thing.

“And this is just basically there to tell you we're just not going anywhere. We're here and we're still going to be here and we're still going to grow and we're still going to expand and expound on who and what we are. And that's basically the whole record does that though. You know, that's the declarative statement and I am, but there's much, much more, the depths of that. You know exactly where it's going to go and you know exactly what it's going to do. He wanted to get away from that, I think, and explore some of the more, you know, funkier parts of, uh, of his. His palette. He wanted, he wanted to really get into, you know, the songwriter aspect of his abilities.

The It Is What It Is album was recorded at Orlando's Sonic Stomp Studios in New York City. Pre-order the new album here.

It Is What It Is tracklisting:

"I Am"

"It Is What It Is"

"Turn A Blind Eye"

"My Desire"

"Whisper To A Scream"

"Higher"

"Life"

"Come What May"

"I Want It All"

"Beautiful Disunity"

"Higher" video:

"I Am" video: