COREY TAYLOR Announces Global Livestream "Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium", A Benefit For The Taylor Foundation

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Corey Taylor, has announced a very special livestream event, Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium, which is set to broadcast from the world renowned London venue on October 17.

The sold out London Palladium show, also featuring The Cherry Bombs, will be a benefit event for The Taylor Foundation, Corey’s charity that supports and uplifts military veterans, emergency personnel and their families, living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The intimate and special evening is the first date of his first ever UK solo band tour, which also includes sold out shows in Manchester, Hull and Swansea.

Corey informs us: “Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I’m over the moon to share it with the rest of the world. We’re gonna laugh, cry, break dance - sky’s the limit. Enjoy, Earth.”

Tickets are available to purchase here.

Produced by Driift, this fully-live performance will be streamed worldwide at 9 PM, London time (BST). The show will then be re-broadcast twice, so fans around the world can watch at a time suitable for them. Thereafter, the show will be available to watch ‘On Demand’ for another 48hrs.

• Live: 9 PM, BST

• Rebroadcast #1: 9 PM, EDT

• Rebroadcast #2: 9 PM, PDT

• On Demand: Monday, October 17, 11:30 PM, PDT - Wednesday, October 19, 11:30 PM, PDT

Ticketholders will get access to the livestream and to on-demand replays which will be available for 48-hours after the live show has ended. Fans can buy tickets and watch the live show and on-demand replays, from anywhere around the world.

Last year, Corey released his CMFB...Sides EP, comprising 9 unreleased tracks; B-sides, cover tunes that inspired his solo band, acoustic renditions and live versions. It is available now to buy or save on all streaming platforms, alongside his debut solo album CMFT, which arrived in October 2020 to vast critical acclaim, landing in the Top 10 on Official Album Charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the UK, Finland and Japan.

(Photo - Dan Virchow)