COREY TAYLOR To Release CMF2B… Or Not 2B In April; Details Revealed

Slipknot / Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor will release a new solo album of covers and live recordings, titled CMF2B… Or Not 2B, on April 20th via BMG as part of this year's Record Store Day.

It includes a compilation of classic cover songs, plus B-sides from the CMF2 album sessions. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"HSOAT"

"Life Sex & Death" (Tank cover)

"Not In The Mood To Live"

"Killing Machine" (Judas Priest cover)

"Snuff (live in London '16)" (Slipknot cover)

"Shot In The Dark" (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

"Stay Calm"

"Is It My Body" (Alice Cooper cover)

"Bother '23 (Still Bothered)" (Stone Sour cover)

"Killing Moon" (Echo & The Bunnymen cover)

"Hey Manifesto"

"Ten Years Gone" (Led Zeppelin cover)

Find more info and a participating store near you at RecordStoreDay.com.

The cover art for CMF2B… Or Not 2B pays tribute to Band On The Run, the third album from Paul McCartney And Wings, released in 1973. See below:

In early January, Corey Taylor canceled his North American touring that was due to begin on February 3rd in Toronto, Ontario.

Taylor said in a statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour.

"For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others — but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.

"Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.

"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour — and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."

Canceled dates:

February

3 - Toronto, ON - History

4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

9 - Silver Spring, MD - FIllmore

10 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

13 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Casino

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

24 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

27 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore Harrah's

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

March

2 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

3 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Corey Taylor's previously announced 2024 European tour dates are listed below.

June

3 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland

5 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

8 - Rock im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

10 - Ruhrcongress - Bochum, Germany

12-15 - Rock for People - Hradec Kralove, Czechia

13-16 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, England

18 - Swiss Life Hall - Hanover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

2 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

(Photo - Marina Hunter)