Costa Rica's UNBORN PROPHECY Release "Awakening The Tiamat" Drum Playthrough Video

Costa Rica's Unborn Prophecy released their album, Waking Our Ancient Memories, on April, 28th via Wormholedeath. They have released a drum playthrough video for their track, "Awakening of Tiamat". Check it out below.

Unborn Prophecy was founded in 2018 by lead guitarist David González and drummer Juan Carlos Suárez, both from a previous project that played covers from several metal bands. After that period they began working on their own material. Their unique sound has made them one of the most anticipated bands in the Costa Rica metal scene.

Inspired by the apocalyptic prophecies of ancient cultures and their ancestral wisdom, as well as the aboriginal roots of the band members, Waking Our Ancient Memories is a conceptual album that features Unborn Prophecy's original sound. With a sound heavily influenced by technical and roove metal bands like Opeth, Obscura, Gojira, and Decapitated, the band aims to capture the fury of nature and their ancient roots.

Check out the official lyric video for "Ocean" below.