COUNTESS Releases New EP Live By The Sword

Dutch metal veterans Countess have released a brand new EP, entitled Live By The Sword.

The EP features five songs: three band new ones, including the first song written for the band by our guitarist Valgard who joined in 2019, and two new versions of older songs. These are “Desisdaimonia” that was originally released on their sophomore album in 1994 (and played live last year for the first time since 1995) and “On Wings Of Defiance”, the title track from their 2011 full-length.

Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Raven Banners Fly”

“Spectre”

“Ballad Of Sigrid The Haughty”

“Deisidaimonia”

“On Wings Of Defiance”