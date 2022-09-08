CRAZY SWEDES Release "Key Lime" Music Video

Jam rockers, Crazy Swedes, have released their music video for "Key Lime", which can be found below. The video was shot by Emmy-winning cinematographer Taylor Morrison, chopped by celebrated editor Hue Hughes, and directed by Swedes guitarist Will Severin, who shares, “A lot of the record is an homage to our music heroes, and 'Key Lime' is no different. A fellow guitar player I know took a few lessons from Allan Holdsworth (one of Van Halen’s idols) and told me a story about making Allan a key lime pie. I thought that was so random. So, that’s where the name came from. The track is definitely inspired by Holdsworth. He was a superhuman guitarist to be sure!"

Severin adds: "A lot of the other cuts on the Deluxe Edition are tips of the hat to our musical influences. All the guys in the band are killer players and bring a lot musically to the table. For me, it was a great change of pace to get back to just playing guitar again after a few years of lead vocal duties for Infinite Spectrum. With Crazy Swedes we all challenge each other, and it's the perfect band to stretch out and just play. There’s a lot of variety on the new release, catchy hooks, and a very healthy dose of shredding!"

Originally released on August 20, 2021, the band is back with three new tracks to add to an already outstanding first entry. In addition to the ten tracks found on the standard version, the deluxe edition includes live covers of Pink Floyd's "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Stratus" by Billy Cobham, along with an original acoustic track, "Indigo Chrome".

The deluxe edition of Crazy Swedes will be released on September 23.

Tracklisting:

“Key Lime”

“Flight #4”

“Dark Matters”

“Big Trouble”

“Mr. V”

“What’s On Tap”

“Wavelength”

“Now Or Never”

“Southern Fried”

“Distant Shores”

“Shine On You Diamond (Live)” (Pink Floyd cover)

“Stratus (Live)” (Billy Cobham cover)

“Indigo Chrome”

“Key Lime” video: