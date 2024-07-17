CRIMSON GLORY, CAVALERA, CORONER, SADUS, ONSLAUGHT Among First Acts Confirmed For Hell's Heroes Festival 2025

On Thursday, March 20, Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22, 2025, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the celebrated three-day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international heavy metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event.

Today, Hell's Heroes unleashes the first wave of exclusive, confirmed acts for HHVII, including American progressive metal band, Crimson Glory, Latin-American death-thrash legends, Cavalera, featuring founding Sepultura members Max and Iggor Cavalera (performing an exclusive set with songs from the 1987 classic Schizophrenia), and legendary Swiss metal pioneers, Coroner, respectively, headlining each evening. Tickets for Hell's Heroes VII are on sale now, here.

Hell's Heroes VII will also feature special sets by San Antonio cult act, S.A. Slayer, Texas black/death band, Absu, (featuring Zemial and performing 1995's The Sun of Tiphareth), California thrash metal titans, Sadus, British thrash metal band, Onslaught, (performing its 1985 debut Power from Hell), Scottish one-man black/speed machine, Hellripper, Philadelphia epic-doom denizens, Crypt Sermon, Greek avant-garde act, Zemial, Canadian trad-metalists, Sabïre, American occult doom act, Hour of 13, and German dark metal unit, The Night Eternal, respectively.

"We are extremely excited with how Hell's Heroes 2025 is already coming together!," says festival organizer Christian Larson. "We have some outlandishly cool, special sets in the works for the fans with much more to be announced! We are unveiling the lineup for HHVII in waves this year, so stay tuned to see what other surprises next year holds in store." In addition to booking Hell's Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band Necrofier, and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band Night Cobra.

Launched in 2018, Hell's Heroes has become one of North America's premiere heavy music platforms and an annual, go-to destination for metalheads, globally. In its review of Hell's Heroes 2023, Knotfest called the event "a lineup that truly spans generations and has a lot of something for anyone into ‘heavy’", adding that "the atmosphere of the fest is like nothing of it’s kind in North America." The Houston Press proclaimed, "Over a relatively short time, the two-day metal music fest has become one of the premier events of its kind in the United States", the Houston Chronicle tabbed Hell's Heroes as "America's biggest metal party", and Decibel hailed the fest as "an international melting pot of eras, influences, and legacies both vintage and futuristic."

(Pictured at top: Hell's Heroes Festival organizer Christian Larson)