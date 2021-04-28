CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX To Release New EP In July

Progressive rock collective Crippled Black Phoenix will be releasing a new EP, Painful Reminder / Dead Is Dead on July 16 via Season Of Mist. In celebration of the EP, Crippled Black Phoenix has now shared the first single, which is a cover of SNFU's "Painful Reminder," along with a music video accompaniment.

In further news, Crippled Black Phoenix is welcoming vocalist/lyricist Joel Segerstedt to the lineup. The band comments:

"The first thing we’re doing after 'Ellengæst' is a special single. A cover version of the classic SNFU song 'Painful Reminder.' And it features new vocalist/lyricist Joel Segerstedt. He joins the band to be the male voice and the contrast to Belinda Kordic in the female/male dynamic which is now an integral part of the CBP sound. Being a Stockholm resident, it seems all the more serendipitous that we find each other. And after hearing his vocal talent in his other band The Open Up And Bleeds, we knew Joel could be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

"This release is a way of introducing Joel to our crowd while at the same time, paying tribute to the SNFU vocalist Mr Chi Pig. The song was already on the shortlist of cover song ideas Justin (Greaves) keeps in his pocket, but now was the time to do it because of the sad passing of Chi Pig in 2020. It seemed the right thing to pay our respects to a talented and underrated singer/lyricist and unique character in the punk rock world."

Tracklisting:

“Painful Reminder”

“Dead Is Dead”

“Painful Reminder”: