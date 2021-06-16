CRISIX - Hellfest From Home Performance To Air Thursday

Thrash metal band, Crisix, performed two new songs at Hellfest From Home in Clisson, France. The performance, recorded with seven cameras and two drones, will premier on ARTE TV on Thursday, June 17 at 9 PM.

Says the band: "Do you need some mosh? Join us this Thursday at 21h at Arte TV. It was overwhelming to play a show after a year and a half. We had fun playing the show for you at home, without the actual audience. But we imagined every one of you is there with us. We cannot wait to hear your reactions to the new stuff. Big hug. Crisix"

Watch the band's performance at ARTE Concert, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live (set reminder below).

Catch Crisix on tour with Insanity Alert in September and November 2021.

Lineup:

Juli Bazooka: Vocals

Javi Carry: Drums

B.B. Plaza: Guitars

Albert Requena: Guitars

Pla Vinseiro: Bass

(Photo - Remy Grandroques)