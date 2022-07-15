CROBOT Announce 2022 European Tour With AIRBOURNE And BLUES PILLS

Groove-rockers Crobot will be getting on the party bus with Airbourne and Blues Pills calling through France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and finishing in the UK three days before Christmas, with a headline stop off in the Czech Republic along the way.



Talking about the tour Brandon Yeagley says: "It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to set fire to foreign stages with the power of the riff. Our pals in Airbourne have put together one ace line-up alongside Blues Pills to ensure we can turn off all of our cares and riff until the sun comes up! Well, at least until the venues kick us out!"

They will be playing songs from their brand-new studio album, Feel This, which was released in June via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group.



With tens of millions of streams, countless shows, and acclaim from the likes of Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Kerrang, BBC Radio, SiriusXM Octane, Loudwire, Guitar World and many more, Brandon Yeagley [vocals], Chris Bishop [guitar], Tim Peugh [bass], and Dan Ryan [drums] realize their vision like never before on their fifth full-length studio album.



"This is the record we've been wanting to do ever since we started," exclaims Brandon. "We've always thought of ourselves as a live act," he continues. ". It involved performing live as a unit and finishing all instruments on a song before moving on to the next. We recorded 16 songs in 21 days, which is a feat in itself."



Tour Dates :

November

28 – Zenith - Paris, France

December

1 - Vistalegre Arean - Madrid, Spain

2 – Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

3 – Cubec - Bilbao, Spain

5 – Alcatrazz - Milan, Italy

6 – Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

7 – Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 – Gasometer - Berlin, Germany

10 – Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

11 – Strahov 007 - Prague, Czech Republic (headline show)

12 – Porche Arena - Stuggart, Germany

14 – Palladium - Cologne, Germany

15 – Stadthalle - Hamburg, Germany

16 – Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium

19 – 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 – Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

22 – Brixton Academy - London, UK

Feel This is a tale of perseverance. "Through constant struggles, we learn more what it's like to be human. Our shortcomings and strengths alike make us a unique species," Brandon reflects. "Feel This very well may point to our biggest strength of all, our ability to feel emotion (for better or worse)." Human nature is threaded throughout the album, from volatile relationships ["Dizzy"] to imperfections and learning from mistakes on "Holy Ghost." Its warbling harmony wraps around the wah-drenched guitar straight out of Seattle; Brandon's grunge-y wail rings out on the hook, "I am not the holy ghost. I won't ever save your soul." There's "believing in something so much" on "Set You Free," which spirals towards a seismic crescendo and emotionally charged guitar lead from Bishop.

Around the psyche-digging lyrics, they are never far away from thunderous rock 'n' roll. "Electrified" kickstarts the album as a rip-roaring livewire anthem. "It's your classic rock 'n' roll tune about Frankenstein boots and being invincible!" Brandon says. There's an epic anti-hero tale on "Without Wings," and then there's "Dance with the Dead." Forgetting your troubles over an irresistible groove, the song struts with high-register harmonies and the infectious chant of "Let's go dance with the dead. They know how to kill it!"

The song "Golden" is a soaring homage to a God-gone-too soon. "When it came to the lyrics, we collectively wanted it to be a tribute to Chris Cornell," says Brandon. "We're so influenced by everything he and Soundgarden have done. We ran with the song honoring his legacy."

They made waves with Legend of the Spaceborne Killer [2012], Something Supernatural [2014], and Welcome To Fat City [2016]. However, Motherbrain [2019] represented a high watermark. They've crisscrossed the US, and The World, in road-warrior style, playing with the likes of Anthrax, Black Label Society, Chevelle, Clutch, Volbeat, Halestorm and more. They've lit up festival bills and the annual Shiprocked! Cruise, Rocklahoma, Aftershock, and the Jericho Cruise alongside others. "We tour the pockets off of our pants and sleep in our van for half of the year. To some, that may seem like misery, but to us - it's Heaven baby!" the frontman says.

In 2019 when Covid-19 punched The World in the face, the Global Pandemic descended upon us. Chris and Dan hunkered down in Austin to jam and cut demos, sending ideas to Brandon back in Pennsylvania. 2021 saw the boys enter Orb Studios in Austin, TX with producer Ruston [Stone Sour, Anthrax, Avatar]. Since the world has begun to open up, the band have not stood still. The Rat Child EP was released last summer and featured a mighty cast of Frank Bello [Anthrax], Howard Jones [Light The Torch/ex-Killswitch Engage] and Stix Zadinia [Steel Panther].

You'll feel rock 'n' roll comes to life in Crobot's hands. "We never want to make the same album twice," Brandon leaves off. "There is something for every Crobot fan out there as well as newcomers. At the same time, we're having fun. We want to be taken seriously, but not too seriously—because this is monkey hour after all." "That's the fucking line right there," agrees Bishop. "We want you to walk away smiling. If I can make you smile, I've done my job."

Tracklisting:

"Electrified"

"Dizzy"

"Set You Free"

"Better Times"

"Golden"

"Without Wings"

"Livin' On The Streets"

"Into The Fire"

"Dance With The Dead"

"Holy Ghost"

"Never Break Me"

"Staring Straight Into The Sun"

"Better Times" video:

(Photo - Wombat Fire)