CROSS COUNTRY DRIVER Release “Rio Tularosa” Single Feat. DUG PINNICK, MIKE MANGINI

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Cross Country Driver's The New Truth on March 17.

Written and performed by Rob Lamothe (Riverdogs), James Harper (Fighting Friday), and Zander Lamothe (Logan Staats Band), The New Truth is an old-school-rock rollercoaster of an album. New single and video for "Rio Tularosa" feat. Mike Mangini and dUg Pinnick is available below.

This gutsy, continent-and-generation-spanning musical adventure features inspired performances not only from the aforementioned trio at the core of Cross Country Driver, but by friends such as Mike Mangini (Dream Theater), Greg Chaisson (Badlands), dUg Pinnick (King's X), Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck), Jimmy Wallace (The Wallflowers), KFigg (Extreme) and more.

Two-and-a-half years in the making, The New Truth was mixed by Grammy-award winning musician/mixer/engineer/producer Nick Brophy.

Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard, Last In Line, Riverdogs) joins on guitar and vocals on "Risen" and summed up the album best when he said, “Lush, rich, deep and spirited. No one makes records like this anymore. Bravo!”

Rob Lamothe has shared stages with everyone from Guns N’ Roses to members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. He has toured throughout Europe close to 30 times now. Riverdogs, Rob’s Los Angeles-based rock band, reached global cult status three decades ago and found a new generation of listeners after signing with Frontiers Music Srl a couple years ago for the release of the album, 'California', which received critical acclaim from media and fans alike.

James Harper has been a mainstay in the New England music scene for over 20 years and is known for his high energy performances and chameleon-like ability to play and write in any style. He has performed thousands of shows with one of Boston’s best bands, Fighting Friday, and has written and released countless songs with them, as well as Funk Piranha, The Funeral Puppets and others.

Pre-order/save The New Truth here.

The New Truth tracklisting:

"Wild Child" ft. Mike Mangini, Greg Chaisson, & Jimmy Wallace

"So Fly" ft. Greg Chaisson, Jim Hoke, & Jimmy Wallace

"A Man With No Direction" ft. dUg Pinnick & Jesse O’Brien

"Traces Of The Truth" ft. Greg Chaisson & Jimmy Wallace

"I Won't Look Back" ft. dUg Pinnick

"Rio Tularosa" ft. Mike Mangini & dUg Pinnick

"Shine" ft. Mike Mangini, Greg Chaisson, & Jimmy Wallace

"Off The Rails" ft. Rhonda Smith & Jimmy Wallace9. Long Gone ft. Kfigg, Greg Chaisson, Carl Ayotte & Jimmy Wallace

"Real Love" ft. Mark Hill, Chad Cromwell & Jimmy Wallace

"Risen" ft. Vivian Campbell & Rhonda Smith

"Everything Forgiven" ft. Rhonda Smith & Jimmy Wallace

"My Goodness" ft. Justine Fischer

"Rio Tularosa" video:

"A Man With No Direction" video:

Lineup:

Rob Lamothe - Vocals, Guitar

James Harper - Guitar

Zander Lamothe - Drums