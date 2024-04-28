CROWBAR / DOWN Guitarist KIRK WINDSTEIN Launches Sophomore Signature Solar Guitar

Kirk Windstein has been a staple of the American metal scene since 1989. Hailing from New Orleans, he has played in a number of influential and successful bands, most notably his own band Crowbar and as a founding member of the heavy metal supergroup, Down.

After Kirk used Solar Guitars over the last few years, Solar Guitars is proud to introduce Kirk’s Signature sophomore Model, the X1.6KW. Simplicity equals power to handle Kirk’s requirements for Crowbar and Down with a tried and true EMG81/85 combination to get it done. Pre-order yours now at this location.

Words from the man himself about bridges and tone, “I like the string through the body, I find it gives you more sustain.”

Style points are registered with a custom fleur-de-lis 12th fret inlay and special block inlays on the side of the fretboard offering unmatched stage visibility, even in the darkest environments. As Kirk says, “It pays tribute to the city of New Orleans… I absolutely love this thing.”

Catch Crowbar live across Europe on the Summer Of Sludge 2024 Tour.