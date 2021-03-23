CROWBAR - eOne Issues Limited Edition Vinyl Repressing Of Time Heals Nothing Album

Entertainment One (eOne) is pleased to unveil a limited edition vinyl repressing of Time Heals Nothing, the third full-length from NOLA sludge masters, Crowbar. The album was initially released in 1995 through Pavement Music.

Last year, eOne issued a 25th anniversary pressing of Time Heals Nothing. Limited to 300 copies, the record sold out in 24 hours. The new edition is limited to 1,000 copies - split between the US and EU/UK (available for the first time ever) - and comes in black and clear with blood and honey splatter.

Grab your copy at eOne Heavy, here.

The Time Heals Nothing vinyl repress serves as a precursor to Crowbar’s eagerly anticipated new full-length, set for release later this year via eOne with details to be revealed in the weeks to come.