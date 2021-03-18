CRYPTOSIS - Behind The Scenes Of "Death Technology" Music Video
March 18, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Dutch metal trio Cryptosis recently released a new single and video for “Death Technology”. The band has now released behind the scenes footage. Watch the new clip, as well as the official video, below:
Cryptosis will release their debut album, Bionic Swarm, on March 26. The album will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.
-CD Digipak – all outlets
-Gatefold black LP+CD – all outlets
-Gatefold dark green LP+CD – CM EU Onlineshop (200 LPs)
-Gatefold red LP+CD – Band Shop (200 LPs)
-Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD – District 19 Shop (200 LPs)
-Gatefold golden LP+CD – EMP & Nuclear Blast (100/100 LPs)
-Digital Album
Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:
Tracklisting:
“Overture 2149”
“Decypher”
“Death Technology”
“Prospect Of Immortality”
“Transcendence”
“Perpetual Motion”
“Conjuring The Egoist”
“Game Of Souls”
“Mindscape”
“Flux Divergence”
“Transcendence” video:
To celebrate “Bionic Swarm”, Cryptosis play a live stream show at Metropool on April 24, starting at 8:30 PM, CET. The stream will take place here.