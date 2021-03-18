CRYPTOSIS - Behind The Scenes Of "Death Technology" Music Video

Dutch metal trio Cryptosis recently released a new single and video for “Death Technology”. The band has now released behind the scenes footage. Watch the new clip, as well as the official video, below:

Cryptosis will release their debut album, Bionic Swarm, on March 26. The album will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

-CD Digipak – all outlets

-Gatefold black LP+CD – all outlets

-Gatefold dark green LP+CD – CM EU Onlineshop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold red LP+CD – Band Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD – District 19 Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold golden LP+CD – EMP & Nuclear Blast (100/100 LPs)

-Digital Album

Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:

Tracklisting:

“Overture 2149”

“Decypher”

“Death Technology”

“Prospect Of Immortality”

“Transcendence”

“Perpetual Motion”

“Conjuring The Egoist”

“Game Of Souls”

“Mindscape”

“Flux Divergence”

“Transcendence” video:

To celebrate “Bionic Swarm”, Cryptosis play a live stream show at Metropool on April 24, starting at 8:30 PM, CET. The stream will take place here.