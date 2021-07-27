CRYPTOSIS - Bionic Swarm Livestream Show Now Available; Video

To celebrate their latest release and debut album, Bionic Swarm, Cryptosis played a livestream show on April 24. The outstanding performance can now be watched in it’s entirety below:

Bionic Swarm was released on March 26th 2021 by Century Media Records and can be ordered at this location.

Bionic Swarm is a concept album consisting of eight dystopian stories that take place in the year 2149. Each track is a personal narrative of certain progress or technological advancements seen through the eyes of its inhabitants, both human and non-human.

Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:

Tracklisting:

“Overture 2149”

“Decypher”

“Death Technology”

“Prospect Of Immortality”

“Transcendence”

“Perpetual Motion”

“Conjuring The Egoist”

“Game Of Souls”

“Mindscape”

“Flux Divergence”

“Transcendence” video:

“Death Technology” video: