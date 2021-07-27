CRYPTOSIS - Bionic Swarm Livestream Show Now Available; Video
July 27, 2021, an hour ago
To celebrate their latest release and debut album, Bionic Swarm, Cryptosis played a livestream show on April 24. The outstanding performance can now be watched in it’s entirety below:
Bionic Swarm was released on March 26th 2021 by Century Media Records and can be ordered at this location.
Bionic Swarm is a concept album consisting of eight dystopian stories that take place in the year 2149. Each track is a personal narrative of certain progress or technological advancements seen through the eyes of its inhabitants, both human and non-human.
Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:
Tracklisting:
“Overture 2149”
“Decypher”
“Death Technology”
“Prospect Of Immortality”
“Transcendence”
“Perpetual Motion”
“Conjuring The Egoist”
“Game Of Souls”
“Mindscape”
“Flux Divergence”
“Transcendence” video:
“Death Technology” video: