CRYPTOSIS Release "Prospect Of Immortality" Single And Music Video

Dutch futuristic multi-metal eruption, Cryptosis, present the video for “Prospect Of Immortality”. Watch below.

Says the band: "'Prospect Of Immortality' is a song in which we used an experimental approach of songwriting. In contrast to other material, this song is a lot more atmospheric and doesn’t make use of a clear verse/chorus structure. The lyrics are written as a suicide note by a person who can no longer cope with the 24/7 surveillance and human experiments that she is being subjected too. The experiments and lost sense of reality has caused her to believe suicide is the only way out. Trapped inside a continuous cycle of endeavours, she is unable to succeed. The song consists of 5 chapters, each representing a different part of her reality."

Check out the previously released video for “Decypher”:

Cryptosis are:

Laurens Houvast (vocals/guitar)

Frank te Riet (bass/mellotron/backing vocals)

Marco Prij (drums)