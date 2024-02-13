CULTURA TRES Feat. SEPULTURA Bassist PAULO XISTO PINTO JR. Announce UK / European Tour
February 13, 2024, 10 minutes ago
South American metallers Cultura Tres, who feature Sepultura’s Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. on their ranks, have announced their upcoming UK & European tour. Dates below.
Tour dates:
February
16 - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert
17 - Reading, UK - Facebar
18 - Bridgewater, UK - The Cobblestones
19 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
20 - Swansea, UK - Bunkhouse
21 - Manchester, UK - Star & Garter
22 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
23 - London, UK - New Cross Inn
24 - Liege, UK - La Zone
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
April
26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Open Air
30 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - La Iglesia
May
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash
10 - Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell
11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modravopice
13 - Zagreb, Croatia -Vintage Industrial
15 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver
16 - Milano, Italy - Legend
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Inkognito
18 - Paris, France - Backstage
August
11 - Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival
The band's latest album, Camino De Brujos, was released in April 2023 and is available as vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital here.
Camino De Brujos tracklisting:
"The World And Its Lies"
"Time Is Up"
"Signs"
"The Land"
"Proxy War"
"19 Horas"
"Zombies"
"De Maracay"
"The Smell Of Death"
"Camino de Brujos"
“Signs” video:
"The World And Its Lies" video:
"Proxy War" lyric video:
Lineup:
Alejandro Londono Montoya - guitar, vocals
Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr - bass
Juan M de Ferrari Montoya - guitar
Jerry Vergara Cevallos - drums