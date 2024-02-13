CULTURA TRES Feat. SEPULTURA Bassist PAULO XISTO PINTO JR. Announce UK / European Tour

South American metallers Cultura Tres, who feature Sepultura’s Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. on their ranks, have announced their upcoming UK & European tour. Dates below.

Tour dates:

February

16 - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert

17 - Reading, UK - Facebar

18 - Bridgewater, UK - The Cobblestones

19 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

20 - Swansea, UK - Bunkhouse

21 - Manchester, UK - Star & Garter

22 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

23 - London, UK - New Cross Inn

24 - Liege, UK - La Zone

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

April

26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Open Air

30 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - La Iglesia

May

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

10 - Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell

11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modravopice

13 - Zagreb, Croatia -Vintage Industrial

15 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver

16 - Milano, Italy - Legend

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Inkognito

18 - Paris, France - Backstage

August

11 - Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival

The band's latest album, Camino De Brujos, was released in April 2023 and is available as vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital here.

Camino De Brujos tracklisting:

"The World And Its Lies"

"Time Is Up"

"Signs"

"The Land"

"Proxy War"

"19 Horas"

"Zombies"

"De Maracay"

"The Smell Of Death"

"Camino de Brujos"

“Signs” video:

"The World And Its Lies" video:

"Proxy War" lyric video:

Lineup:

Alejandro Londono Montoya - guitar, vocals

Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr - bass

Juan M de Ferrari Montoya - guitar

Jerry Vergara Cevallos - drums