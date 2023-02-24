CULTURA TRES Feat. SEPULTURA Bassist PAULO XISTO PINTO JR. Unleash "The Land" Single And Music Video

Long-running South American metallers, Cultura Tres, unveil the third single taken from their upcoming album, Camino De Brujos, due for release on April 7 via Universal Music in the Americas and Bloodblast in the rest of the world.

“'The Land' is probably the most complete song on our album. The intro is cinematic, the first impression is dark but as the bass-line becomes clear you find yourself in a 70’s soft guitar solo feel, the climax of this intro builds slowly and it results on a powerful drum beat filled with toms and a heavy open guitar riff. Vocals kick in immediately shouting about the lost lands of the Amazons, About the atrocities indigenous people had to endure by religion and corporate interests. The subject is dense and so is the music this track. It goes through atmospheres of dark rock and sections where Slash-like solos catch the attention of the listener and yet this is our most Sepultura influenced composition. Paulo is right in his element here and he leads the rhythm during most of the track,” comments frontman Alejandro Montoya.

Stream/purchase the song here, and watch the music video below:

Earlier this year, the band the welcomed Sepultura’s bass player Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. in their ranks.

“In 2019 after hearing about the plans for a new Cultura Tres, I offered Ale and Juanma to join the band. The music is very organic. There are a lot of influence from the 90’s and a little bit of hardcore as well. Personally [In this album], I got inspired by the bass players who I’ loved the most back in the 70’s,” enthuses Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr.

In the studio the band explored new ideas and found a musical common ground. The resulting style retained elements of the psychedelic-sludgy past, but incorporated the groove of a more metal oriented vibe that Paulo brought in with his Sepultura influence. So, how should South American heavy music sound like nowadays? The answer is easy – just listen to Camino De Brujos, an album which explores both new and old musical textures. The power of thrash metal meets the eeriness of sludge and the melancholic feel of classic rock.

“The album title Camino De Brujos can be roughly translated as Trail Of Witches. Do you remember the little story about letting your subconscious make artistic choices? Well this is one of the best examples, Camino De Brujos is the main line sang on top of a nasty slow riff, the song is filled with tribal ritual percussion, typical from South America’s black magic practices. The phrase didn’t only end up being the only lyrics sang on the song but it also gave the name and identity to the album,” explains Alejandro Londono Montoya.

Camino De Brujos was recorded by Juan M. De Ferrari Montoya & Alonso Milano Mendoza at AJM Sound Studios, Amsterdam (NL) and at Reborn Studios, Artesa de Segre (SP). Alejandro Londono Montoya took care of the mixing and the mastering at AJM Sound Studios in Amsterdam. The artwork was made by Damian Michaels.

Camino De Brujos will be released as vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital. Pre-order at culturatres.com.

Camino De Brujos tracklisting:

"The World And Its Lies"

"Time Is Up"

"Signs"

"The Land"

"Proxy War"

"19 Horas"

"Zombies"

"De Maracay"

"The Smell Of Death"

"Camino de Brujos"

"The World And Its Lies" video:

"Proxy War" lyric video:

Lineup:

Alejandro Londono Montoya - guitar, vocals

Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr - bass

Juan M de Ferrari Montoya - guitar

Jerry Vergara Cevallos - drums