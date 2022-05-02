CYHRA Performing Three Shows In Sweden This Week

Cyhra, featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E., will perform three shows in their native Sweden this week. Dates are below.

Cyhra: "Hello Sweden! Long time no see! It's great to finally start the touring and especially in our home base. Hopefully we'll see as many of you dear fans as possible!"

Fans should be aware that former In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad is still a band member, but has chosen not to perform live.

Cyhra's second album, No Halos In Hell - released in 2019 - is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: