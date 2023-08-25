DÅÅTH's The Hinderers Album Released On Vinyl For First Time Ever; Band Enters Mixing Stage For New Full-Length

The Hinderers is Dååth's second studio album and Roadrunner Records debut that was produced by the band and James Murphy, and originally released in March 2007.

The now classic album that fused elements of death, thrash, and black metal with technical virtuosity is now available for the first time ever on vinyl, via Metal Blade Records, in the following colors: Red Smoke, Clear Smoke, and as Gray Black White Marble. Get your copy here.

Current and founding member Eyal had this to say about The Hinderers vinyl release and where things are at with the band's new full-length album, due out from Metal Blade Records in 2024.

"Sometimes it's good to be wrong. As I personally celebrate 20 years since writing 'Ovum', the song that gave me a career, two things I never thought would happen are actually happening:

1. An old Dååth album on vinyl

2. A brand new Dååth album

Every single day, for the past twelve years, fans of the band have been hitting us up, demanding our back catalog on vinyl. While it's been super flattering that anyone still cares about songs I wrote in my parent's basement two decades ago, it has felt terrible to tell loyal fans that their desires are pipe dreams. That's why it makes me so happy to say that as of today, thanks to Metal Blade, The Hinderers is available in stores and on vinyl.

I don't know if it'll get a second pressing.

I don't know if this will ever happen again.

All I know is that it's happening now.

So if you've ever wanted Dååth on vinyl, get it now because It might not exist in the future.

... and speaking of the future… while writing this, I'm sitting in Orebro, Sweden, at Fascination Street Studios, listening to Jens Bogren mix the upcoming and BRAND NEW DÅÅTH album. It's sounding tremendous. These songs are epic. Our best. Stay tuned!"

The Hinderers was produced by James Murphy (Disincarnate ex-Death, Testament, Obituary) and co-produced by Dååth and features guest solos by James Murphy of Death and James Malone of Arsis. James and Eyal engineered the record with the help of Andy Sneap, while Colin Richardson mixed the album for them.

The Hinderers tracklisting:

"Subterfuge"

"From The Blind"

"Cosmic Forge"

"Sightless"

"Under A Somber Sign"

"Ovum"

"Festival Mass Soulform"

"Above Lucium"

"Who Will Take The Blame?"

"War Born (Tri-Adverserenade)"

"Dead On The Dance Floor"

"Blessed Through Misery"

"The Hinderers"

The Hinderers lineup:

Sean Farber - vocals

Eyal Levi - guitar

Mike Kameron - synth/keyboards/vocals

Emil Werstler - lead guitar

Jeremy Creamer - bass

Kevin Talley - drums

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging)