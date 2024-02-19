DAN LORENZO Releases Cover Of KISS Classic "Calling Dr. Love"; Audio

Guitarist Dan Lorenzo (ex-Hades) has released a new digital single, a cover of the KISS classic, "Calling Dr. Love".

The track features Lorenzo on guitars and vocals, along with former Hades, Vessel Of Light, and Cassius King members Jimmy Schulman (bass) and Ron Lipnicki (drums).

"Calling Dr. Love" was originally featured on KISS' 1976 album, Rock And Roll Over. Watch a trailer for Lorenzo's take on the song, below: