DANKO JONES Confirms One-Off Show Supporting German Punk Legends DIE TOTEN HOSEN

Toronto rockers Danko Jones will support German punk legends Die Toten Hosen on August 2nd in Schaffhausen, Switzerland as part of the Stars In Town Festival.

Stars In Town 2023 runs from August 2nd - 12th. Go to this location for updates and ticket information.

On January 28th, Danko Jones kicks off a short UK tour supporting Black Stome CHerry and The Darkness. Dates are as follows:

January

28 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

29 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, UK

30 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

31 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

February

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

3 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

4 - OVO Arena - London, UK