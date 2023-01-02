DARKANE Announce First Ever South American Tour For March 2023

Swedish bashers Darkane have checked in with the following announcement:

"Happy New Year metalheads! We have some exciting news for the new year already. In March, Darkane will embark on our first ever South American tour, organized by Backline America Coporation. We are looking forward to finally meet our South Amercian friends!"

The tour schedule is available below. Stay tuned for updates.

Darkane released their latest studio album, Inhuman Spirits, on June 24, 2022 via Massacre Records. It was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, and it is packed with intense, brutal, groovy and catchy melodic death/thrash metal. The cover artwork was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative.

The album is available to order as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP in selected stores – find purchase options here.

Tracklisting:

“Inhuman Spirits”

“Awakening”

“Embrace The Flames”

“Conspiracies Of The Flesh”

“Inhaling Mental Chaos”

“Mansion Of Torture”

“The Quintessence Of Evil”

“A Spiral To Nothing”

“The Great Deceiver”

“Vålnader”

(Photo - Mathias Blom)