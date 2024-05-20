DARKANE Introduces New Vocalist TOBIASZ BENNEDAL

Swedish metal band Darkane has made an announcement regarding their new singer. It reads:

"Darkane would like to welcome our new vocalist Tobiasz Bennedal to the band! We are very excited to start a new chapter together with Tobiasz as he is a very talented singer who can do the old Darkane songs very well, while also contributing with his own style that will fit Darkane in an excellent way. He can be heard in bands such as Cronic, Halfpace and Crawl Back To Zero."

"Tobiasz will do his first live apprearence with Darkane on July 27th 2024 at Tullakroksfestivalen in Ängelholm, Sweden. He states that he is very eager to take on the roll as the new Darkane singer and while knowing it’s a bit of a challenge he will do his best to do it right."

It was a mere four days ago, on May 16th, that previous Darkane vocalist Lawrence Mackrory announced his departure from the band via the following statement:

"The time has come to announce my departure from Darkane. I’ve struggled to find the passion and dedication these last few years and that’s why I have decided that the best thing to do is to hand in my resignation. If I can’t do it 100% why do it at all? That’s always been my motto and continues to be."

"It’s been so much fun making music, touring, and hanging out with some of my best friends since I rejoined the band in 2011. And they are the ones I will miss the most. But meeting all the dedicated Darkane fans has been the highlight. There are so many of you out there who are passionate about the band and to you I give a big heartfelt THANK YOU!”

The remaining members of Darkane commented:

"Lawrence handled the vocal duties for Darkane on the debut album Rusted Angel (1999), The Sinister Supremacy (2013), and Inhuman Spirits (2022). He’s been a huge part of the Darkane history and the rest of the members would like to say a huge thank you! We wish him all the best with everything. He is a very talented vocalist, song writer, producer, engineer, mastering wizard and a very good friend. Much love from Peter, Christofer, Jörgen and Klas."