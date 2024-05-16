DARKANE Vocalist LAWRENCE MACKRORY Leaves The Band - "I’ve Struggled To Find The Passion And Dedication These Last Few Years"

Lawrence Mackrory, singer for Swedish metal band Darkane, has announced his departure from the group. He posted the following statement to social media earlier today, May 16th:

"The time has come to announce my departure from Darkane. I’ve struggled to find the passion and dedication these last few years and that’s why I have decided that the best thing to do is to hand in my resignation. If I can’t do it 100% why do it at all? That’s always been my motto and continues to be."

"It’s been so much fun making music, touring, and hanging out with some of my best friends since I rejoined the band in 2011. And they are the ones I will miss the most. But meeting all the dedicated Darkane fans has been the highlight. There are so many of you out there who are passionate about the band and to you I give a big heartfelt THANK YOU!”

The remaining members of Darkane commented:

"Lawrence handled the vocal duties for Darkane on the debut album Rusted Angel (1999), The Sinister Supremacy (2013), and Inhuman Spirits (2022). He’s been a huge part of the Darkane history and the rest of the members would like to say a huge thank you! We wish him all the best with everything. He is a very talented vocalist, song writer, producer, engineer, mastering wizard and a very good friend. Much love from Peter, Christofer, Jörgen and Klas."

(Photo - Mathias Blom)