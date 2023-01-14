DARKANE Vocalist LAWRENCE MACKRORY To Sit Out Upcoming South American Tour; Former AMARANTHE Singer ANDY SOLVESTRÖM Announced As Temporary Replacement

Swedish bashers Darkane recently announced they will embark on our first ever South American tour in March. They have checked in with the following update:

"Since we formed Darkane 25 years ago we have wanted to tour Latin America. So we are very excited that we will embark on our first ever tour of Latin America in March! But, unfortunately Lawrence will not be able to join us on this tour.

It was a now or maybe never possibility as we had to make this happen in March the latest, after that the promoter already had other tours booked. This is why we will bring Andreas 'Andy' Solveström (ex-Amaranthe, Within Y and Evildoer) on this tour to fill in for Lawrence. Andy will also handle the vocals for our show at Helltown Indoors at The Tivoli in Helsingborg on March 3rd."

Vocalist Lawrence Mackrory has issued the following statement:

"During these past few years my music production career has taken priority over being a band member, and when we were offered this tour very recently I had already booked the first few months of 2023 with production work. Since the rest of the band really wanted to do this tour now and not being able to postpone it, I gave them my blessing to find a replacement for this tour, and they have found a very awesome, competent and experienced singer to handle the mic. I wish them all the best of luck on this long overdue Central and South American tour!"

The tour schedule is available below.

Darkane released their latest studio album, Inhuman Spirits, on June 24, 2022 via Massacre Records. It was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, and it is packed with intense, brutal, groovy and catchy melodic death/thrash metal. The cover artwork was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative.

The album is available to order as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP in selected stores – find purchase options here.

Tracklisting:

“Inhuman Spirits”

“Awakening”

“Embrace The Flames”

“Conspiracies Of The Flesh”

“Inhaling Mental Chaos”

“Mansion Of Torture”

“The Quintessence Of Evil”

“A Spiral To Nothing”

“The Great Deceiver”

“Vålnader”

(Photo - Mathias Blom)