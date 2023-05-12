DARKTHRONE – Five Cassette Boxset Featuring Early Albums Out May 19

As Peaceville mark 30 years since the release of the genre classic, Under A Funeral Moon, the True Black Metal era of the Norwegian pioneers Darkthrone is also commemorated with a special limited five cassette boxset titled Unholy Black Metal.

Featuring what was always considered the unholy trinity of Darkthrone albums; namely 1992’s iconic A Blaze In The Northern Sky, along with Under A Funeral Moon (1993) and Transilvanian Hunger (1994), this collection also notably includes the often considered “missing link” in the form of 1995’s legendary Panzerfaust, to now proudly and rightly sit alongside those opuses, for what can be deemed a quartet of timeless and highly regarded black metal masterpieces. As an added bonus, the set also includes the The Wind Of 666 Black Hearts release, containing Darkthrone’s rare A Blaze In The Northern Sky and Under A Funeral Moon rehearsals.

The accompanying 40 page booklet features rare photos from this period of the band, as well as text chronicling the early-mid 90’s chapter of Darkthrone from the prior Black Death & Beyond book release, along with extra compiled articles on this period. Additionally, Unholy Black Metal includes two posters in the shape of the Taakeferd and Ferdasyn paintings from Under A Funeral Moon and Transilvanian Hunger respectively, plus eight photo prints and a certificate of authenticity. Preorder at burningshed.com.