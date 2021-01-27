DARKTHRONE - Shadows Of Iconoclasm Limited Edition Box Set Due In April; Video Trailer

Peaceville Records has announced the April 2 release of Darkthrone - Shadows Of Iconoclasm, a limited edition box set. Pre-order here.

This deluxe set marks the formative years of one of Norway’s finest and most celebrated metal exports, as well as highlighting the 30th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut opus Soulside Journey, this extensive vinyl and cassette boxset contains the full early works of the band, much of which sees a release for the first time, including restored material courtesy of Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony. From humble beginnings to revered gods of metal, Shadows of Iconoclasm unfolds the band’s early journey towards greatness.

The special cover artwork for this set is inspired by the early works of the band & comes courtesy of notable artist Zbigniew Bielak.

This box set has been compiled and curated with the band and features content from their personal archives – Fenriz comments: “We only had a few months to write what would become ‘A Blaze in the Northern Sky’ and we had to blacken up a whole song from the ‘Goatlord’ session, and here and there on ‘A Blaze…’ you can hear a few riffs from ‘Goatlord’. Ironically I ended up listening way more to the ‘Goatlord’ album than I ever did with ‘A Blaze in the Northern Sky’. Maybe because ‘Goatlord’ feels super-real to me and I want to thank Patrick Engel for cleaning up the rehearsal sound without manipulating it much.”

He continues “The real sensation in this box is the live performance from Bootleg Stage Oslo 1990, soundboard sound with live performances of several of the tracks from our Goatlord album, I was so stoked when I discovered this (and no, I never had this on video myself so it was the first time I heard the audio now after over 30 years and it made me very happy. It was a non-alcoholic stage but we were pretty wasted too!)”

Contents:

• 6 LPs plus 7” featuring:

- A newly remastered 30th anniversary edition of 1991’s Soulside Journey

- The original Goatlord instrumental rehearsal/album – specially transferred & restored from Fenriz’ original tape

- Live in Esbjerg, Denmark 1990 – first time on vinyl

- Live in Oslo November 1990 –a new digital transfer from the original master tapes from the Bootleg TV archive. Previously unreleased.

- Live in Riihimaki & Lahti, Finland. Darkthrone’s 1991 – first time on vinyl format

- Tracks from Oslo 1989 Bootleg TV appearance on 7” vinyl, including the Celtic Frost cover, ‘Visual Aggression’

• The 4 cult Darkthrone demos presented on cassette tape with their original art & layout

• DVD featuring a new digital transfer of Darkthrone’s November 1990 Oslo appearance from original master tapes, as well as their Finnish tour date appearances,

plus bonus footage from Oslo 1989 & a previously unseen track from their September 1990 Oslo gig

• 60 page book with a large collection of band photos, plus text covering the early years of the band as featured in the ‘Black Death & Beyond’ book, including additional text for this release, plus bonus chapters compiled from rare Darkthrone titles

• Band promotional photo print replica

• Soulside Journey art print

Watch a video trailer below: