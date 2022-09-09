DAUZAT ST. MARIE Issue New Single Feat. KORN, COREY TAYLOR, DOROTHY Members
Dauzat St. Marie has enlisted Korn drummer Ray Luzier, bass player Eliot Lorango (Corey Taylor/Billy Howerdel/Dorothy), and guitarist Nick Annis (Kesha/Black Light Burns/Dorothy) for their latest effort “Nothing Left To Lose.”
“My great friend Sébastien Paquet (Korn’s videographer) turned me on to this amazing duo a few years ago named Dauzat St. Marie while he was doing one of their music videos. I was completely blown away by how beautiful & emotional their voices sounded & how well-written the song was! I became an instant fan & wanted to hear more tunes. So when Dauzat St. Marie approached me about playing on one of their new songs, I of course said ‘YES’ & ‘WHEN’?!" says Ray Luzier (Korn).
He adds, "It was a pleasure to work with Mat & Heather, they’re a ball of light & positive energy & that shines through clearly their music! I tracked ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ at my studio in Nashville TN. I really wanted to get inside the music & give it all the emotion & soul that I could. We need much more of Dauzat St. Marie’s music out there & I have a good feeling you’ll be hearing them on radios & devices everywhere soon!”
Dauzat St. Marie will be on tour throughout the fall, find dates and ticket information at bnds.us.