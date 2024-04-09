DAVE EVANS Believes He Was AC/DC's Best Singer, "And Most Of My Fans Will Tell You Exactly That, Too"; Audio

In a new interview with José Luis Mata Sanchez, original AC/DC singer, Dave Evans, is asked who he thinks the band's best voice is.

Evans responds: “Well, first, Dave Evans is the best, of course. That’s me, okay? Of course. And most of my fans will tell you exactly that, too. I'm not just making it up. If you come to one of my concerts you can make up your own mind, okay. They call me 'maestro'."

Listen to the full interview below:

Evans recently told Peru's Milenial TV that he's about to release some new music.

Says Evans: "I've got new material coming out very shortly. At the end of last year, I was touring in Denmark, and I went into the studio with Flemming Rasmussen, Metallica's producer, who lives there, in Sweet Silence Studios... that's his studio... and I recorded two brand new original songs with Flemming. And they're about to be released probably within a few weeks now. So there are two new songs. Look out for them. I'm not gonna tell you their names as yet, but it'll be all over the news very soon. So, yes, I've got two brand new rock songs coming out soon."

Evans was with AC/DC through 1973 – 1974 and sang on their debut single shortly before being replaced by Bon Scott. He went on to join the band Rabbit, who were active into the early '80s. Evans resumed a solo career shortly after 2000.

Stay tuned for updates on his new songs, coming soon!