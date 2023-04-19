DAVE LOMBARDO Says SLAYER's "Angel Of Death" Is "Something That I'm So Proud Of"

Dave Lombardo will issue his debut solo album, Rites Of Percussion, on May 5 on CD, Digital and three different vinyl variants. Pre-order here.

In a new interview with Greg Prato for AllMusic, Lombardo discusses tthe making of the album, his favorite drum recordings, upcoming projects, the modern state of rock drumming, plus Slayer's most intense tune. A couple of excerpts from the chat follows...

AllMusic: What made you decide to release your first-ever solo album now?

Dave Lombardo: "It's been in the back of my mind for years. I've always wanted to do something like this. I was inspired by drummers like John Bonham – who created a song called 'Bonzo's Montreux,' that was released on Led Zeppelin's Coda album after he passed.

"Also, Tito Puente – a Latin jazz percussionist. I knew he had created these little drum songs in the past, but I never attributed it to a particular album. And Mike Patton – back in '98 or '99 – found out that I was into Tito Puente, and said, 'Oh Dave, you've got to listen to Top Percussion.' I'd never heard of that album. And he turned me on to it.

"So, I knew of other drummers who had created something like this but never an entire body of work…well, I think later I heard that Hal Blaine had created one – but nothing to this extent, with this direction. It's been a while, and finally it's here and I'm really excited."

AllMusic: Do you agree that Slayer's "Angel Of Death" remains the most intense metal song of all-time - both musically and lyrically?

Lombardo: "Yes. That song is intense. If there's a picture or a song to go along with that description, yeah, that would be the song. I could see that. I can't disagree on something that I'm so proud of – that would be sacrilegious. It's some great stuff right there."

Lombardo is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with Dead Cross, and Venamoris, and announced Empire State Bastard, a new project with members of Biffy Clyro. He will also be hitting the road with Mr. Bungle and The Misfits in the coming months, as we as festival appearances with John Zorn (including Big Ears Fest in April).

The recording process for Rites of Percussion had a simple mantra: drums had to be drums. Mixed in early 2022 by Lombardo’s son, David A. Lombardo, the self-produced release features a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns, and cymbals.

Rites Of Percussion tracklist:

"Initiatory Madness"

"Separation From The Sacred"

"Inner Sanctum"

"Journey Of The Host"

"Maunder In Liminality"

"Despojo"

"Interfearium"

"Blood Let"

"Warpath"

"Guerrero"

"Vicissitude"

"Omiero"

"Animismo"

Dave Lombardo was born in Havana, Cuba, relocating to Los Angeles when he was a mere two-years-old. He began playing drums as a teenager, and co-founded Slayer (and created the band’s logo) in 1981. Rolling Stone, in their list of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” dubbed him the “Cuban speed demon, “ Modern Drummer proclaimed him “The King,” and Drummerworld gave him the title of “The Godfather of double bass.” Lombardo’s eye-popping resume includes over 100 studio albums/recordings and includes both recorded and live stints with Grip Inc., Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, The Misfits, DJ Spooky, John Zorn, Testament, and most recently creating the soulful duo Venamoris, with his wife Paula.

