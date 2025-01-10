DAVID BOWIE, MASTODON, SYSTEM OF A DOWN Make Rolling Stone’s The 250 Greatest Albums Of The 21st Century So Far

Rolling Stone has compiled a list of the 250 Greatest Album Of The 21st Century So Far and Beyoncé’s Lemonade was named #1.

Rolling Stone writes about their list:

“In compiling our top 250 albums of the quarter-century, we wanted to show as much of the scope of this story as possible. So when given the choice between including multiple albums by an artist and finding room for a record that added something important or interesting to the list, we almost always took the second option. Still, this is a list of albums, not artists, and certain heavy hitters just put out too many amazing LPs to deny. We’re lucky to have all this music to keep us motivated and challenged and sane. There might not be too much to be optimistic about in 2025, but the mountain of good records will always keep growing.”

In the realm of heavy metal / hard rock / classic rock - the pickings were slim as their list was dominated by pop / rap / hip-hop albums. David Bowie’s final album, 2016’s Black Star made it all the way to #24.

Elsewhere, System Of A Down’s iconic Toxicity came in at a respectable #159 and Mastodon’s 2004 album Leviathan roared at #171.

Check out the entire list at rollingstone.com.