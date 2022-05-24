DAVID BOWIE - Teaser Trailer Released For Upcoming Moonage Daydream Documentary
May 24, 2022, 19 minutes ago
The upcoming documentary film, Moonage Daydream, is a cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey from visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen and sanctioned by the Bowie estate. The film features 40 remastered songs, and never before seen footage.
Five years in the making and featuring never-before-seen footage, experience it in theaters and IMAX this fall. Watch a teaser trailer below: