DAVID ELLEFSON Mourns The Passing His 15-Year-Old Cat - "We Are Just Gutted With This Loss To Our Family"

Condolences go out to David Ellefson and his family, who are mourning the death of their cat, Percy, who passed away yesterday (June 20).

The Lucid/ex-Megadeth bassist, Ellefson, took to social media to share the sad news:

"It's with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our lovely kitty Percy, who passed at 6:20am today from kidney failure. He was my little sidekick and best friend. He was a rescue kitty from just a few days old as we welcomed him into our family, and got to enjoy almost 16 years together before his passing. We are just gutted with this loss to our family... he truly was our "Fifth Beatle"."





