DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New Single "Lo-Rez Sunset"; Music Video Streaming

Van Halen frontman, David Lee Roth, has released a new single, "Lo-Rez Sunset". Get it here, and watch a video for the song below.

Roth will return to House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada for a new residency that kicks off New Year's Eve. Currently five shows are confirmed, dates are as listed:

December 2021

31 - HOB

January 2022

1 - HOB

5 - HOB

7 - HOB

8 - HOB

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 2. Pre-sale underway now, use the password: DLRVEGAS.