DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New Single "Lo-Rez Sunset"; Music Video Streaming
October 1, 2021, 55 minutes ago
Van Halen frontman, David Lee Roth, has released a new single, "Lo-Rez Sunset". Get it here, and watch a video for the song below.
Roth will return to House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada for a new residency that kicks off New Year's Eve. Currently five shows are confirmed, dates are as listed:
December 2021
31 - HOB
January 2022
1 - HOB
5 - HOB
7 - HOB
8 - HOB
Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 2. Pre-sale underway now, use the password: DLRVEGAS.