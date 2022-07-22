DAVID REECE Celebrates “Day Of Dave” – Three New Releases Out Now

David Reece (Former vocalist of Accept, Bonfire, Bangalore Choir and currently Iron Allies) has managed a unique feat of THREE new albums bearing his trademark vocals all released within the one week – between July 15-22.

In some people's opinion challenging even the highly prolific nature of singer Ronnie Romero, July 22's release of Highway Sentinels The Waiting Fire completes a week of three accumulated new records, the other two being the excellent John Steel - Distorted Reality and Taz Taylor Band - Nocturnal

Therefore David Reece, Global Rock Records and Louder Than Loud Records would collectively like to declare this Friday the 22 as.... "Day Of Dave"!

Says the man himself:

“Greetings one and all,

“I'd like to take a moment and say it looks like things are finally coming back to normal with rock n roll as we've all been locked away for far, far too long.

“Having said that I can say that I was blessed to have been asked to participate in these three projects during the lockdown, otherwise I am not sure how else myself and my family would have endured it all. I only agree to what I believe are quality works and these three records are exactly that.

“Please indulge me as I tell you a little about all three:

Highway Sentinels - The Waiting Fire

“Jimmy Waldo, Steve Rosen and Giles Lavery asking me to be part of Highway Sentinels was an honor, especially with the amount of legendary guitar players on the album: Joe Satriani, Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Tracii Guns, Herman Frank, Mike Flyntz and more! This is melodic hard rock in the traditional 1980s style, we even dug into a tune or two from my past on this one.

John Steel - Distorted Reality

“I'd also like to say I'm someone who admires those who believe in themselves and fight against all odds which my dear Bulgarian friends in John Steel do every day... and this album is a full-on display of great songs and talent. Traditional European heavy metal to the core with tons of melody and power! I am featured on their new album in full, and this one has been a long time coming, please do check this out!

Taz Taylor Band - Nocturnal

“Another blessing was being contacted by the Taz Taylor Band to contribute three songs on Taz's new release. He's a great musician and I'm very proud of what we've achieved....with some of the other singers on here; Doogie White, Graham Bonnet and more... I sure am in good company! A great record in the classic early ‘80s style of MSG and Gary Moore!

“Looking a little further ahead into the future I would also like to mention that I hope you all enjoy the Iron Allies record that I have just completed with the one and only Herman Frank, which is due for release later this year, more details on that soon, as well as another very special announcement in the coming weeks.

“Again, I wish all of you the very best and thank each and every one of you for your support, as without you there's no me. “

All three albums are available now.