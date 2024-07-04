DAVID REECE Releases "Tomorrow Don't Matter Today" Video Featuring Live Footage From US & Scandinavian Tour

David Reece has just been confirmed as the headliner of Pirates Metal Night - 10 Years El Puerto Records. Reason enough to give an impression of his live concerts with a new video.

"Tomorrow Don't Matter Today" uses live footage from his release tour through the USAand Scandinavia, which took place directly after the release of his latest album, Baptized By Fire, on March 1. Watch below:

Not much more needs to be said about David Reece. Since the late 80s, his charismatic voice has enhanced successful albums by Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire and the Sainted Sinners, among others. In addition to this, however, he also continued to focus on his solo career.

As the cover and title Baptized By Fire already suggests, his latest album is significantly "heavier" than its two predecessors. Twelve new songs full of power, mature and varied. One reason for this is certainly his new band lineup. In his adopted home of Italy, he found three highly talented, creative collaborators with whom he was able to work on the songs around the clock. A paradise for a "thoroughbred" musician like Reece.

Baptized By Fire is available via via El Puerto Records. The artwork was created by Newton Artworxx.

Tracklisting:

"Enemy Is Me"

"We've Lost The Fight"

"Wrong Move"

"Payback's A Bitch"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Twilight of the Gods"

"Seasons Of A Man"

"Closer To God"

"Archbishop Of Anarchy"

"My Heart Burns"

"Acceptance Of Denial"

"Tomorrow Don't Matter Today"

"Enemy Is Me" video:

Lineup:

David Reece – Vocals

Riccardo Demarosi – Bass

Niccolò Savinelli – Guitars

Giovanni Savinelli - Drums