DAWN AFTER DARK Release New Single And Video "Maximum Overdrive"; Reformed Band Fronted By Former Kerrang! Writer Offers First New Material In Over 30 Years; Free Track Download Available

Birmingham-based rock band Dawn After Dark, fronted by former Kerrang! writer Howard 'HoJo' Johnson, have issued their first new recording in 32 years with "Maximum Overdrive", available on all streaming platforms today.

The song, which the band is giving away as a free download at their website, is accompanied by a stunning video from director Oliver Fowler (see below).

"Maximum Overdrive" is the first track from Dawn After Dark’s debut album, which will be released via Chapter 22 Records in December. Recorded in Birmingham and produced by Andy Taylor, "Maximum Overdrive" is an unforgettable driving rock anthem that’s the perfect way to celebrate the return of live music, and the band will be playing UK shows later in the year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says HoJo. “But it’s definitely been worth the wait. Giving the first single away for free is our way of sharing our love of this music with the world.”

Dawn After Dark lineup:

Howard ‘HoJo’ Johnson – vocals

Tony Henderson – drums

Russ Frame – rhythm guitar

Ollie – lead guitar

Drew Gallon – bass