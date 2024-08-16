DEAD ICARUS Feat. Former ATREYU Vocalist Cover Announce First-Ever Tour; Share New Single “The Unconquerable”

Dead Icarus, the new band of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, as well as Gabe Mangold of Enterprise Earth and Brandon Zackey, are back with a new single, “The Unconquerable”.

Stay tuned for more information about the band's forthcoming debut album for MNRK Heavy, the details of which will be announced soon.

"It's been over a year since we released our debut single 'Sellout,'" says Varkatzas. "As we prepare for our upcoming tour with Nekrogoblikon, we wanted to celebrate by dropping a brand new banger 'The Unconquerable.' This song showcases our affection for Cradle of Filth-style, atmospheric black metal merged with the elements of metalcore and hardcore that we love. Lyrically, the song is about a feeling that is un-nameable and stronger than all else, something that propels you forward almost unconsciously with unrelenting drive and purpose. We hope you enjoy the track and ominous visualizer crafted by Riivata Visuals."

Dead Icarus leans on the uncanny creative union between vocalist Varkatzas, guitarist and producer Gabe Mangold, and drummer Brandon Zackey. The band truly gets its wings from the undying commitment made by its members. The musicians pursue their artistry with a resolute sense of focus, manifesting in the precise execution of airtight technical riffs, virtuosic solos, blast beat assault and battery, and hard-hitting vocals.

Countless fans worldwide initially got to know Varkatzas as co-founder and original frontman for influential Southern California metalcore stalwarts Atreyu. After two decades earmarked by chart-shaking success, a pair of Gold albums and Gold singles, sold-out shows around the globe, and critical renown, he embarked on his next chapter in 2020. Enter Mangold. Celebrated as guitarist for Enterprise Earth, he and Alex instantly clicked and forged a musical partnership, yielding their 2024-released Ad infernum EP.

Dead Icarus will also embark on their first tour this September with Enterprise Earth and Nekrogoblikon. All dates are below. More worldwide touring is planned for 2025 and beyond.

Dates:

September

11 — Midvale, UT — The Pearl On Main ^

12 — Boise, ID — Shrine Social Club ^

13 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon *

14 — Vancouver, BC — Fortune Sound Club *

15 — Kelowna, BC — Revelry Hub*

16 — Calgary, AB — Dickens *

18 — Winnipeg, MB — The Park Theatre *

19 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar and Hall*

20 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre *

21 — Sioux Falls, SD — Bigs Bar *

23 — Fort Wayne, IN — Piere's ^

24 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall *

26 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop *

27 — Rochester, NY — Montage Music Hall *

28 — Hartford, CT — The Webster *

29 — Hampton, NH — Wally's Pub *

October

1 – Hampton, NH – Wally’s Pub

2 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall ^

^with Enterprise Earth

*with Nekrogoblikon